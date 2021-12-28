BBB Accredited Business
Book unsuccessful in debut as the Saints starting QB

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian Book’s debut for the Black and Gold can be described in one word, ugly. The rookie threw two interceptions and was sacked eight times in a loss to the Dolphins.

“Personally I have a lot to get better at. Excited to watch the film and get back at the drawing board. We go on the sideline and look at the IPads, there are things in my mind that I already want back. It was good to be out there. I’m evaluating it. It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. We can’t win a game that way,” said rookie Ian Book.

“I think that he prepared well. I think that it’s one of the challenges that, sometimes, it can take place, even in the later part of preseason games, where you want to try to evaluate, especially at the quarterback position; but, just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge. I’m sure that there are some plays that we will look at and he’ll look at. The first interception is a throw that he’ll want back. It’s a tough position for him to be in,” said Sean Payton.

Book’s pick-six deflated the Dome early in the contest, and the Saints just never recovered from the turnover.

“I have to (move on from it), especially at this league and this position. That’s a terrible feeling, having a pick six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick six in my life so that sucks, that was my second one. That’s not what you want. I don’t have a good answer for you on that one. You need to forget about it and I did. It was a nightmare, went to the sideline and completely got it out of my mind. I forgot about it,” said Book.

The Saints now play the waiting game on Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian’s possible return to the roster after being out with COVID. The Saints host Carolina on Sunday.

