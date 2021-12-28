Bruce: 4 More warm days as rain chances return-Then the temps tumble late New Year’s Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The spring feel will stick around with rain chances developing each day through New Year’s.

As a disturbance moves in later tonight into Wednesday, that will lead to more widespread shower activity, with maybe even a few embedded thunderstorms.

The 80s are here to stay through the end of the week and into New Year’s Day. Rain chances will stick around as well, but the precipitation becomes more spotty Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has put up a severe weather risk to our north, with some of that warning zone clipping our Fox 8 viewing area. The environment is capable of producing a strong storm, but the threat will be sporadic in nature.

Bruce: Much colder air is on the way. We will have to wait 4 days, but the Sunday after New Year's day the temps will crash! Take a look. pic.twitter.com/OsRXmOnd7X — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 28, 2021

New Year’s weekend is when things will get active in weather. This will be after the New Year’s Eve festivities, so no weather concerns should be apparent when we ring in 2022. Given the pattern, we could see some fog, but outside of that it looks quiet. On New Year’s Day, storms will be possible late in the day as a strong cold front approaches the area.

This front will bring a storm chance and a rapid fall in temperatures Sunday. Highs by next Monday could be in the 40s, with widespread freezing conditions away from the area lakes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.