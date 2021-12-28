Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells FOX 8 his body has been recovered.

Bryant was reported missing on Dec. 10. A camera set up in his living room captured him walking out of his front door as he did every day.

A second video from a neighbor’s camera on Bundy Road was the last time he was seen alive.

Bryant’s daughters held a vigil at his home in New Orleans East on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, his daughter Pamela Bourgeois says the family received a call that their father had been found in a wooded area behind a car dealership.

Heartbreaking: The family of missing 89yo Gilbert Bryant out of New Orleans East confirms to me that his body was found on Christmas Day. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/C0KKkz6SbN — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 28, 2021

Gilbert Bryant, 89, was last seen near his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East. (Fox 8)

“Our heart has a spot missing. Cause he’s not with us,” Judy Batiste said.

More: New Orleans family desperate to find missing father

The New Orleans Police Department says the investigation into Bryant’s disappearance remains ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.