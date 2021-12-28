Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells FOX 8 his body has been recovered.
Bryant was reported missing on Dec. 10. A camera set up in his living room captured him walking out of his front door as he did every day.
A second video from a neighbor’s camera on Bundy Road was the last time he was seen alive.
Bryant’s daughters held a vigil at his home in New Orleans East on Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Day, his daughter Pamela Bourgeois says the family received a call that their father had been found in a wooded area behind a car dealership.
“Our heart has a spot missing. Cause he’s not with us,” Judy Batiste said.
More: New Orleans family desperate to find missing father
The New Orleans Police Department says the investigation into Bryant’s disappearance remains ongoing.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.