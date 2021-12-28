BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

By David Jones and Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells FOX 8 his body has been recovered.

Bryant was reported missing on Dec. 10. A camera set up in his living room captured him walking out of his front door as he did every day.

A second video from a neighbor’s camera on Bundy Road was the last time he was seen alive.

Bryant’s daughters held a vigil at his home in New Orleans East on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, his daughter Pamela Bourgeois says the family received a call that their father had been found in a wooded area behind a car dealership.

Gilbert Bryant, 89, was last seen near his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East.
Gilbert Bryant, 89, was last seen near his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East.(Fox 8)

“Our heart has a spot missing. Cause he’s not with us,” Judy Batiste said.

More: New Orleans family desperate to find missing father

The New Orleans Police Department says the investigation into Bryant’s disappearance remains ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID
preservation hall
Preservation Hall cancels all performances through NYE
Residents of the Algiers community said they're used to gunfire, but the recent death of 7yo...
‘It sounded like fireworks’: Algiers community heartbroken by death of seven-year-old