Five fatal shooting victims identified by Orleans coroner, including 7-year-old Dillan Burton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The identities of five recent fatal shooting victims were revealed Tuesday (Dec. 28) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, including that of 7-year-old Dillan Burton, the young girl killed Sunday night while riding in her mother’s car in Algiers.

Burton’s family already had identified their loved one to WVUE-Fox 8.

So, too, had the family of 31-year-old Tyrane Forest, whom Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office confirmed was the man gunned down just before 1 p.m. on Christmas Day in the 8700 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Hollygrove.

Tyrane Forest, 31, was fatally shot on Christmas afternoon in the 8700 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Hollygrove, authorities said.

The coroner’s office identified the man killed earlier Christmas morning, just before 11 a.m. near Chef Menteur Highway and Plum Orchard Avenue in New Orleans East, as 19-year-old Darian Walker Jr.

A 22-year-old man killed on Christmas Eve morning in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard was identified as Lionel Scott. The NOPD booked 21-year-old Juwaine Ashford with negligent homicide in Scott’s death, saying Ashford “inadvertently” shot Scott in the chest as the two were heading out for a fishing trip.

And a 48-year-old man found fatally shot at 8:29 p.m. on Dec. 22, in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Central City, was identified as Lawrence Algere Sr.

The New Orleans City Council’s public crime dashboard says the city has had 210 homicide victims in 2021. The Metropolitan Crime Commission, however, puts the number at 217. That marks an 84 percent increase over the city’s homicide total for 2019 and a 14 percent increase compared to 2020.

