Malcolm Jenkins & Juwan Johnson off of reserve/Covid-19 list for Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) has been acitvated from reserve/Covid-19. (...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) has been acitvated from reserve/Covid-19. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(David Grunfeld | Saints Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off a game where Covid-19 protocols sidelined over twenty players, the Saints are getting healthier. On Tuesday, tight end Juwan Johnson, who was the first to go on the list last Tuesday, and safety Malcolm Jenkins were activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Both players missed Monday night’s loss to Miami.

This comes as the NFL & NFLPA adopted the new CDC guidelines which reduced the isolation period for positive tests from ten to five days. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 3:25 pm.

