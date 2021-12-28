BBB Accredited Business
Man wanted for multiple rapes in Pine area arrested in El Paso, sheriff says

Miguel Angel Manriquez, 34, was arrested in El Paso on Dec. 5. Seal said that he was extradited...
Miguel Angel Manriquez, 34, was arrested in El Paso on Dec. 5. Seal said that he was extradited to Washington Parish by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office but details surrounding his arrest in Texas were not made available.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Washington Parish man accused of several rapes in the Pine area dating back to August was arrested earlier this month in Texas, says Sheriff Randy Seal said.

Miguel Angel Manriquez, 34, was arrested in El Paso on Dec. 5. Seal said that he was extradited to Washington Parish by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office but details surrounding his arrest in Texas were not made available.

Texas authorities approved extradition and Manriquez was transported to Washington Parish on Dec. 20, where he was booked for three counts of rape with a bond set at $750,000, Seal said.

We don’t know exactly where Manriquez was or what he was doing in the four months he was on the run,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “We do know that he is now in our custody and must face the District Attorney and the 22nd Judicial District Court to answer for his crimes.”

Seal thanked authorities in El Paso for their assistance.

Detectives say Manriquez fled the parish shortly after his alleged attacks on Aug. 6. After obtaining a warrant, it was entered into the national criminal justice database that enables law enforcement agencies across the country to make an arrest.

