New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Taco Bell.

According to NOPD, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 4300 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive on Tues., Dec. 28.

Police say an unknown man with a gun approached an employee outside of the store and demanded they go back inside and unload all of the registers.

The employee complied and the suspect fled, NOPD says.

