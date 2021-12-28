New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Taco Bell.

According to NOPD, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 4300 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive on Tues., Dec. 28.

Police say an unknown man with a gun approached an employee outside of the store and demanded they go back inside and unload all of the registers.

The employee complied and the suspect fled, NOPD says.

