Sandra Jaffe, co-founder of Preservation Hall, passes away at 83
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The co-founder of the historic Preservation Hall has passed away, according to family members on Facebook.
She was the oldest of three sisters, a mother, and a grandmother of four.
“Sandy” as her son Ben Jaffe calls her in the post, passed peacefully on Dec. 27.
