Sandra Jaffe, founder of Preservation Hall, passes away at 83

Sandra Jaffe, founder of the historic Preservation Hall in New Orleans' French Quarter.
Sandra Jaffe, founder of the historic Preservation Hall in New Orleans' French Quarter.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The founder of the historic Preservation Hall has passed away, according to family members on Facebook.

She was the oldest of three sisters, a mother, and a grandmother of four.

“Sandy” as her son Ben Jaffe calls her in the post, passed peacefully on Dec. 27.

“Our mom, Sandra Jaffe, the daughter of immigrants, grew up in Philadelphia in public housing. Her childhood friends...

Posted by Preservation Hall on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

