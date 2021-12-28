BBB Accredited Business
Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed several locations due to COVID-19.

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the following OMV locations remain temporarily closed:

  • Crowley
  • Mandeville
  • Chalmette
  • Monroe
  • Franklinton
  • New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)
  • Jennings
  • Shreveport
  • Lafayette
  • Westwego
  • Livingston
  • Winnsboro

Customers who have appointments booked during closures must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

