Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed several locations due to COVID-19.
Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the following OMV locations remain temporarily closed:
- Crowley
- Mandeville
- Chalmette
- Monroe
- Franklinton
- New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)
- Jennings
- Shreveport
- Lafayette
- Westwego
- Livingston
- Winnsboro
Customers who have appointments booked during closures must reschedule online at expresslane.org.
