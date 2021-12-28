Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed several locations due to COVID-19.

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the following OMV locations remain temporarily closed:

Crowley

Mandeville

Chalmette

Monroe

Franklinton

New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

Jennings

Shreveport

Lafayette

Westwego

Livingston

Winnsboro

Customers who have appointments booked during closures must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

