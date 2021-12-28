BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspect vehicle sought by NOPD in killing of 7-year-old Dillan Burton

New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a...
New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on its back in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of 7-year-old Dillan Burton in Algiers.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the killer of 7-year-old Dillan Burton intensified late Monday, as New Orleans police distributed a photo of a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects in the fatal shooting.

The vehicle is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck. As it fled the location of Sunday night’s fatal shooting, the truck still had a dark bed cover on its back.

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance locating the vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information on the truck or its occupants is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

The young shooting victim died at a hospital. Family members on Monday identified the girl to WVUE-Fox 8 as Dillan Burton.

Dillan Burton, 7
Dillan Burton, 7(Family)

Visibly angered by what he termed a “horrible, horrible incident,” Ferguson pleaded for help from the public to bring the girl’s killer to justice by providing any information that could help investigators.

“What could a 7-year-old possibly have done to be a victim of such a heinous crime as this?” Ferguson asked.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car

Latest News

FQ
City of N.O. pauses FQMD plans to put more officers on patrol in French Quarter
Covid pill
New COVID-19 treatments may not be widely available before Omicron surge
Vehicles headed to a COVID testing site dominate a lane on busy Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
COVID cases surging again in Louisiana due to Omicron variant; people flock to COVID testing sites soon after Christmas
Residents of the Algiers community said they're used to gunfire, but the recent death of 7yo...
‘It sounded like fireworks’: Algiers community heartbroken by death of seven-year-old