Zack: Quite warm and humid, with some rain around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a soupy feel out there Tuesday morning, as the summer-like humidity has surged in from the Gulf. That means rain chances are returning and those 80-degree temperatures the next few days will feel very much like spring.

Rain chances will be in the form of spotty showers for the first half of Tuesday, before we see a boundary shift come in from the Gulf later this afternoon. That likely leads to more widespread shower activity, with maybe even a few embedded thunderstorms. Even with the extra clouds around today, highs still look to top out around 80.

The 80s are here to stay through the end of the week and into New Year’s Day. Rain chances will stick around as well, but the precipitation becomes more spotty Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has put up a severe weather risk to our north, with some of that warning zone clipping our Fox 8 viewing area. The environment is capable of producing a strong storm, but the threat will be sporadic in nature.

New Year’s weekend is when things will get active in weather. This will be after the New Year’s Eve festivities, so no weather concerns should be apparent when we ring in 2022. Given the pattern, we could see some fog, but outside of that it looks quiet. On New Year’s Day, storms will be possible late in the day as a strong cold front approaches the area.

This front will bring a storm chance and a rapid fall in temperatures Sunday. Highs by next Monday could be in the 40s, with widespread freezing conditions away from the area lakes.

