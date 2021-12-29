3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold (Audubon Zoo)

Lioness Kali (Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

