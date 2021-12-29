BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

Julio 'Rocky' Keenum, 39, is free on a $40,000 bond after being booked on suspicion of...
Bourbon Street stabbing suspect surrenders, released on bond
Kenner Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Kenner Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Lines stretch at urgent care centers for COVID testing
Lines stretch at urgent care centers for COVID testing
Flower form of medical marijuana available in Louisiana beginning Jan. 1
Flower form of medical marijuana available in Louisiana beginning Jan. 1