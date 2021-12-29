Bourbon Street stabbing suspect surrenders, released on bond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Henderson man accused of stabbing a man in the stomach during a Christmas Eve argument on Bourbon Street already is free following his arrest on an attempted murder allegation.

Court records show Julio ‘Rocky’ Keenum, 39, was discharged from the Orleans Justice Center jail after posting the $40,000 bond set Monday by Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman. No electronic ankle monitor was required for the defendant, who was ordered return to court Feb. 25 and to keep his address current with the Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal Court’s office.

After being asked Wednesday by WVUE-Fox 8 for an update on the search for Keenum, New Orleans police belatedly announced that the suspect had surrendered for arrest sometime Sunday (Dec. 26), the same day the NOPD asked for the public’s help locating him.

The NOPD’s public information office ignored a second question about the current condition of the 52-year-old man allegedly stabbed by Keenum in the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Keenum was booked with attempted second-degree murder, a charge that can be accepted, refused or amended by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office without the involvement of a grand jury. Persons in Louisiana convicted of attempted second-degree murder face a state prison sentence that can range from 10 to 50 years, without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The Christmas Eve incident initially was signaled by the NOPD as an aggravated battery by cutting, but the allegation was upgraded to attempted second-degree murder “based on the severity of injuries sustained by the victim.”

According to police, Keenum was with a group of four other people when he began arguing with the older man. Keenum pulled out a knife and stabbed the man severely in the stomach before fleeing the scene, police said.

A social media profile that includes the same photo distributed by the NOPD lists a man by the same name with a hometown of Henderson, La., a town in St. Martin Parish that is part of the Lafayette metropolitan area.

