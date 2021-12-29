Bruce: Warm through New Year’s-Much colder Sunday-Freezing conditions north likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm air is counting down to the new year. A strong cold front will move in Saturday night with much colder and freezing conditions likely north shore Monday and Tuesday mornings.-

The same pattern holds through the end of the week and the New Year’s Eve/Day holiday. Daily temperatures will hit the 80s as some shower chances remain. I think all festivities to ring in the New Year will be just fine, with the only weather threat being fog.

Storm chances ramp up late on New Year’s Day, as a strong cold front swings through the area. This front will send quite the cold blast to the area. Highs will fall into the 40s by Sunday, with lows in the 20s and 30s heading into next week. Get ready for a freeze away from the tidal lakes, but not a pipe-bursting one.

