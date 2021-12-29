BBB Accredited Business
DEVELOPING: 3 shot in the Desire neighborhood

Police say it occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive.
Police say it occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating in the Desire neighborhood where 3 victims were shot Tuesday night.

Police say it occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive.

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive.

Initial reports indicate there are three victims, two females and one male, suffering with a gunshot wound.

One female victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, while the other two arrived via private conveyance.

