DEVELOPING: 3 shot in the Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating in the Desire neighborhood where 3 victims were shot Tuesday night.

Police say it occurred around 6:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive.

Initial reports indicate there are three victims, two females and one male, suffering with a gunshot wound.

One female victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, while the other two arrived via private conveyance.

