Duncan: Saints need to quickly move on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - My New Year’s resolution? Stop making predictions on Saints games.

Clearly, I’ve lost my touch in the prognostication business.

I was wrong about the Saints losing to the Bucs and was even more wrong about Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

I picked the Saints to win but it didn’t take long to realize their shorthanded roster was hopelessly overmatched.

It was an ugly, frustrating night for everyone involved: the fans; the players and coaches; and even the NFL, which had to be embarrassed by the product it put on the field.

The best thing the Saints can do now is quickly move on. There’s nothing to gain by looking back at that travesty on Monday night. They have a two-game season left ahead of them. And the franchise’s streak of four consecutive postseason appearances is at stake.

The truth is, the loss to the Dolphins didn’t drastically hurt the Saints’ playoff hopes.

They no longer control their own destiny, but if they beat the Panthers and Falcons, they still have a great shot to make the tournament.

And after all the adversity they’ve encountered this season, that would be a remarkable achievement and something to look forward to.

Saints fans might want to visit their local voodoo priestess to put a hex on the 49ers and Eagles. One of them needs to lose for the Saints to get in.

With so many key players returning to the lineup this week, I feel good about the Saints’ chances. But for now, I’ll keep my predictions to myself.

