‘I wish he coulda took me’: New Orleans mother mourns the loss of her seven-year-old child

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Instead of unwrapping presents and spending quality time with family, Maquisha Burton is burying her child.

She never thought it would happen to Dillan.

“This is the worst thing that could have ever happened to me. This is my worst nightmare,” she said. “This isn’t something I ever thought [would happen] to a 7 [year-old]. To me, my children was gonna bury me.”

Dillan Burton, 7, was shot and killed while riding in the car with her mother and sister Kennedi in Algiers on Sunday evening, near General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee St. They were returning home from visiting family in the area.

New Orleans Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which they said is a white and silver Chevy pickup truck with a bed on the back.

New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on its back in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of 7-year-old Dillan Burton in Algiers. (NOPD/Family)

Maquisha said Dillan lit up the room, playing and dancing with her sister and best friend Kennedi. Dillan was in the second grade at Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall, and was planning on being part of the upcoming parades.

“It’s always me, Dillan and Kennedi. When you see one of us, you see all three of us,” Burton said. “And now, Kennedi is by herself.”

A young mother, Maquisha said Dillan has been by her side through good and bad. Over the past seven years, she can count on one hand the number of days Dillan spent away from her side.

“Me and Dillan stayed in the shelter together. My baby been through everything with me. And through everything, no matter what we been through, Dillan always loved me. I always been her person,” she said. “No matter what we been through, she always looked at me like I was her superwoman.”

Maquisha said if she could switch places with her daughter, she would.

“I wish he coulda took me, and left my child,” Burton said. “I’ll never see my child again. Never.”

After the shooting, Maquisha sped away, about five minutes down the block. Dillan was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Her death sent ripples through the community. A GoFundMe created to help cover funeral expenses has more than doubled its goal.

Maquisha Burton has a message for whoever is responsible.

“I know that you watching, I know that you see that you killed an innocent child. I see that you see that you targeted an innocent family,” she said. “Whatever’s going on, my children, my daughter, had nothing to do with anything. I’m begging you, I’m pleading, please. She didn’t deserve this.”

“I need you to turn yourself in.”

