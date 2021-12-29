Inmate who exposed himself to female corrections officer will face new charge, Washington sheriff says

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A Washington Parish inmate with a long rap sheet now has an added accusation of indecent exposure added to the list of charges he faces.

Deputies say that Dakeithan Matthews, 26, intentionally exposed his genitals to a female corrections deputy working at the jail where he was imprisoned.

“Our corrections deputies have to tolerate lots of dysfunctional behavior from some of the most dysfunctional persons in our parish,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Matthews’ behavior while incarcerated is inexcusable. Our deputies followed professional procedure, seeking and obtaining a warrant. Now Mr. Matthews has one more charge to defend in court.”

Deputies say electronic surveillance was used to eventually secure a warrant for the obscenity charge.

Matthews has been in custody since September. He was arrested by Bogalusa police for attempted murder, distribution of illegal drugs, and accused of drug possession. His bond was set at $162,500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.