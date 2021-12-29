BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Inmate who exposed himself to female corrections officer will face new charge, Washington sheriff says

Deputies say that Dakeithan Matthews, 26, intentionally exposed his genitals to a female...
Deputies say that Dakeithan Matthews, 26, intentionally exposed his genitals to a female corrections deputy working at the jail where he was imprisoned.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A Washington Parish inmate with a long rap sheet now has an added accusation of indecent exposure added to the list of charges he faces.

Deputies say that Dakeithan Matthews, 26, intentionally exposed his genitals to a female corrections deputy working at the jail where he was imprisoned.

“Our corrections deputies have to tolerate lots of dysfunctional behavior from some of the most dysfunctional persons in our parish,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Matthews’ behavior while incarcerated is inexcusable. Our deputies followed professional procedure, seeking and obtaining a warrant. Now Mr. Matthews has one more charge to defend in court.”

Deputies say electronic surveillance was used to eventually secure a warrant for the obscenity charge.

Matthews has been in custody since September. He was arrested by Bogalusa police for attempted murder, distribution of illegal drugs, and accused of drug possession. His bond was set at $162,500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

Family of Carson Hollingsworth
Search continues for missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth, family desperate for answers
COVID-19 testing.
Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges; LSU Health infectious disease expert says testing is critical
The new isolation and quarantine recommendations from the CDC could bring temporary relief to...
Healthcare leaders hopeful reduced isolation time will decrease COVID spread
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says