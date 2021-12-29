BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kenner Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Walmart location in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue will close Wednesday at 2 p.m. to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store will remain closed Thursday and reopen Fri., Dec. 31 at 6 a.m.

“We understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” an official statement said. “We want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

Pediatric hospitalizations rise 35% nationwide
Pediatric hospitalizations rise 35% nationwide
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Rising Covid and kids
Pediatricians swamped as more kids catch COVID and other viruses
COVID-19 testing.
Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges; LSU Health infectious disease expert says testing is critical