Kenner Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Walmart location in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue will close Wednesday at 2 p.m. to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store will remain closed Thursday and reopen Fri., Dec. 31 at 6 a.m.

“We understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” an official statement said. “We want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

