Louisiana reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported over 9,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 29, a pandemic high, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

On Wednesday, the LDH says 9,378 people tested positive for COVID-19. The state recorded an additional 145 patients in hospitals, bringing the total to 659 statewide. On Tuesday, hospitalizations increased by about 50 and there were more than 4,000 new cases.

A spokesperson for Gov. Edwards says they cannot find a single day with more new cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. During the August delta surge, LDH reported over 10,000 new cases at least twice, but those numbers were for three-day periods.

LDH COVID-19 dashboard for Dec. 29, 2021. (LDH)

Over the Christmas weekend four-day period, LDH reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The revelation supports what health experts across the nation have been saying since the omicron variant was discovered in South Africa; this variant is more contagious, though symptoms appear milder.

Even though hospitalizations tripled since Dec. 16, Louisiana is still well below the peak number of hospitalizations, over 3,000 during the delta surge.

Florida reported almost 47,000 new cases on Dec. 29, shattering the previous record for new cases in a single day.

People not fully vaccinated account for 64% of new cases from Dec. 16 - 22, according to LDH. Those not fully vaccinated account for 79% of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Dec. 28.

Gov. Edwards will address the state on Thurs., Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus. Restaurants and other businesses have begun an all-too-familiar rotating schedule of temporary closures and deep cleanings as service industry workers are hit with positive test results.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that there is no need to cancel small home gatherings among vaccinated and boosted family and friends.

But “if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that,” he said.

In New Orleans, the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl game in the Superdome between Baylor and Ole Miss is scheduled to go on as usual, including a New Year’s Eve Parade through the French Quarter. The New Orleans Saints, who were decimated by the virus last Sunday, will take on the Carolina Panthers, who are dealing with a COVID outbreak of their own, the following day.

Outside of the Caesar's Superdome for the Saints-Dolphins game on Dec. 26.

Public health experts will be closely watching the numbers in the coming week for indications of the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing serious illness, keeping people out of the hospital and relieving strain on exhausted health care workers, said Bob Bednarczyk, a professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University.

CDC data already suggests that the unvaccinated are hospitalized at much higher rates than those who have gotten inoculated, even if the effectiveness of the shots decreases over time, he said.

It’s highly unlikely that hospitalization numbers will ever rise to their previous peak, said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School Public Health. Vaccines and treatments developed since last year have made it easier to curb the spread of the virus and minimize serious effects among people with breakthrough infections.

