Pediatricians swamped as more kids catch COVID and other viruses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 begins to surge, more kids across the country are getting COVID and ending up in the hospital.

Nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35-percent in just the past week.

While we are also seeing sharp increases in the New Orleans area, there are many factors keeping kids out of the ICU.

Over the past ten days, Children’s Hospital is seeing a sharp increase in kids being admitted with COVID.

“About a third of those patients have COVID-19 as a secondary diagnosis, meaning they’re admitted for something else,” Dr. Leron Finger with Children’s Hospital said.

The number of pediatric hospitalizations is of course expected to go up in the next few weeks after the holidays with how transmissible Omicron is, but it’s not expected to be as steep of a curve as the Delta surge

“The kids who are being admitted they’re not quite as sick as they were with some other surges of the epidemic thus far,” Finger said. “So, that’s somewhat reassuring, although I’m not ready to say it doesn’t affect children’s severely yet. We do have 14 patients in the hospital right now with COVID-19 illness and most of them are in the acute care area, not the intensive care unit.”

Finger says vaccination has helped ward away severe illness, but right now only a little over 6-percent of the state’s 5 to 17 year-olds are fully vaccinated, over 615,000 remain unvaccinated.

“We’ve also seen an increase in interest for from parents of kids aged 5 to 17 in getting that first dose of the vaccine over the last 10 days,” Finger said. “So that’s some good news. Unfortunately, it won’t be soon enough to affect this current wave of patients, but it’ll be better for these kids in the long term.”

Over at NOLA Discount Pharmacy, Pharmacist Khanh Tran vaccinates around six to seven kids a day.

“Pretty much as soon as school let out, we had, every day, a lot of people come in to get their shots,” Tran said. “I know that pediatricians offices are quite busy, so whatever we can do to help, you know, we try to put that out to to help.”

Pediatricians all over the area are slammed, like Collins Pediatrics, which has extended its hours to accommodate.

“Over the last two weeks, right before Christmas, we went from having maybe one case every couple of weeks to several in a day,” Dr. Heather Porche said.

Porche says it’s much different than last winter because of all the other viruses going around.

“A lot of COVID, but a lot of RSV, flu, common cold virus, Rhinovirus, everything,” Porche said.

But the COVID, she does see is a lot milder.

“A lot of times the viral illness includes fever, sore throat, cough and sometimes wheezing, but luckily, so far, no, we have not seen a lot of hospitalizations and definitely not ICU admissions,” Porche said.

Porche says much like the hospital, they are also seeing those double diagnoses and they’re doing a lot of testing to figure out just what the patient has.

She also encourages vaccination as a key tool to keep Omicron’s symptoms mild.

