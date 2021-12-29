BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many college players entering the NCAA Transfer portal this offseason and the amount that LSU has lost to the portal, with the biggest being All-American corner Eli Ricks heading to SEC West rival Alabama, rumors began to surface that Kayshon Boutte would soon follow.

However, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Boutte put the rumors to rest. “Ignore the rumors...I’m locked in,” Boutte tweeted.

Boutte’s season was cut short after the sixth game of the season, after injuring his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats. For the season, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

During the 2020 season the former Westgate standout capped off his freshman season with 14 catches and an SEC record 308 yards receiving against Ole Miss, Boutte also added three touchdowns in the finale.

So far this offseason the three Tiger receivers have entered the transfer portal, Koy Moore, Deion Smith and Trey Palmer in total seven have entered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport