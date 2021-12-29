Saints open as 7-point favorites over Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints struggled on Monday Night Football, but are still a touchdown favorite over Carolina.

The Saints are currently 7-8 on the season, and 7-8 against the spread.

Carolina is 5-10 overall, and also 5-10 against the number. The Panthers have failed to cover in their last five contest.

Carolina beat the Saints in week 2, 26-7.

The Panthers will start Sam Darnold at QB. Last week, Darnold split time with Cam Newton.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.