Second vehicle sought in killing of 7-year-old Dillan Burton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the killer of 7-year-old Dillan Burton continues Wednesday, as New Orleans police distributed a photo of a second vehicle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting.

The first vehicle, identified Monday by NOPD, is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck. As it fled the location of Sunday night’s fatal shooting, the truck still had a dark bed cover on its back.

New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on its back in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of 7-year-old Dillan Burton in Algiers. (Photo provided by NOPD)

On Wednesday, police released photos of a second vehicle, a green Nissan Armada SUV. The vehicle is described as having a broken back passenger-side window with a black covering and having damage to the front passenger-side fender.

NOPD is also looking for a green Nissan Armada SUV. (NOPD)

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance locating the vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information on the truck or its occupants is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

The young shooting victim died at a hospital. Family members on Monday identified the girl to WVUE-Fox 8 as Dillan Burton. A donation drive to assist the family with funeral expenses has been established here on the GoFundMe website.

Dillan Burton, 7 (Family)

Visibly angered by what he termed a “horrible, horrible incident,” Ferguson pleaded for help from the public to bring the girl’s killer to justice by providing any information that could help investigators.

“What could a 7-year-old possibly have done to be a victim of such a heinous crime as this?” Ferguson asked.

