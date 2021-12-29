BBB Accredited Business
Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian return to the Saints from COVID-19 list

Taysom Hill accounts for two touchdowns in a Saints win over the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Taysom Hill accounts for two touchdowns in a Saints win over the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints activated 11 players from the COVID-19 list. Among the returnees, quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Simeian, and linebacker Demario Davis.

Others returning to the Saints roster: Kwon Alexander, James Carpenter, Kaden Ellisss, JT Gray, Jeff Heath, Jordan Mills, Christian Ringo, and Adam Trautman.

Hill and Siemian missed the Saints contest against the Dolphins. Ian Book started in place of the missing QB’s. Saints lost the contest, 20-3.

Safety Marcus Williams was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday.

The Saints still have a big group on the COVID list that include: Wil Lutz, Ryan Ramczyk, Deonte Harris, Dwayne Washington, Jalyn Holmes, Carl Granderson, Landon Young, Malcolm Roach, KeiVarae Russell, and Jerald Hawkins.

