Two men electrocuted while working on utility line in St. Amant

Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two utility workers were shocked while working on a utility line in St. Amant, authorities said.

Both men were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Ascension Parish Sheriff spokesman Donovan Jackson said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon along Highway 431.

Jackson said one of the men was working on a mechanical lift and the other worker was on the ground when the incident happened.

Several hundred homes in that area were without power because of the incident.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene but the men had already been transported by ambulance.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc posted a message to social media saying they were working a “major call.” “Prayers needed for people involved,” he added.

