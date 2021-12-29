BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU

Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.
Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.(STL Today)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one day after naming Matt House as the new defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly has hired current Minnesota Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant.

Steeples, will join the Tigers staff once the Vikings seasons is over, Minnesota currently sits at No. 8 in the playoff standings and will need to probably win out to make the postseason. They face the NFC leading Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 2.

RELATED: Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC

“The opportunity to genuinely impact young student-athletes is something that I look forward to at LSU,” Steeples said. “The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes. It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part. It’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am especially excited to carry that calling out within the passionate and authentic culture of LSU.”

Prior to joining the Vikings staff Steeple had an impressive resume in the high school ranks as he turned around his alma mater De Smet Jesuit High from a 2-8 record in Creve Coeur, Missouri into a powerhouse and a state title in four years.

The final three seasons at De Smet, Steeples had a 29-4 record and a 20 game winning streak with back-to-back state title game appearances, winning the title in 2019 and were ranked No. 8 in the nation.

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Kelly said. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU. He’s a great fit for us, and I look forward to working with him as we build a championship program.”

Steeples, played collegiately at the University of Missouri for three years and totaled 40 tackles, a sack, and an interception. He transferred to play for Memphis for his senior year and totaled 42 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The former Missouri and Memphis Tiger went undrafted in the NFL and spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys before returning to coach his alma mater in 2016.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport