Zack: Near-record warmth ahead of a weekend cold blast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The time is ticking on the year, the month and this warm pattern that we’ve been stuck in for quite some time now.

More near-record warm days are ahead of us but those days are dwindling down as a big cold blast is set to arrive this weekend. Expect the 80′s to be a part of your Wednesday forecast yet again. A mixture of sun and clouds will allow for quite a warm day today. There is the chance for a few spotty storms passing from time to time but rain coverage only looks to be around 30-40%.

Same story, different day is the regime through the end of the week and for the New Year’s Eve/Day holiday. Daily temperatures hit the 80′s as some shower chances remain. I think all festivities to ring in the New Year will be just fine with the only weather threat being fog.

Storm chances ramp back up late on New Year’s Day as a strong cold front swings through the area. This front will send quite the cold blast to the area. Highs will fall into the 40′s by Sunday with lows in the 20′s and 30′s heading into next week. Get ready for a freeze away from the tidal lakes but not a pipe bursting one.

