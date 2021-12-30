Bruce: 2 more days of record heat-Then we flip the switch to winter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 2 more days of warm muggy conditions as we close out 2021. We will once again see a few spotty showers as well with temperatures warming from the upper 60s and low 70s into the 80s for the afternoon. Late night and early morning fog will likely be an issue as a dense fog advisory is in effect. The warm weather looks to stick around through New Year’s Eve and we will see dry conditions rain wise for fireworks. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk, the lowest risk, of severe weather along the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of the front on Saturday.. This just means that one or two storms could be strong.

Bruce: Sunday morning snapshot!! Get ready, 2 more days of record heat, the the bottom drops Sunday as temps stay in the 40s. Fireworks time looking dry but warm and muggy to ring in the new year. pic.twitter.com/IFgiBENEl8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 30, 2021

Big changes begin late New Year’s weekend on Sunday. Sunday we will stay mostly in the upper 40s with a strong cold wind. A freeze is possible north of Lake Pontchartrain early in the week. We will keep you posted.

