Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration indefinitely following Astroworld Tragedy

(WVUE) - Another deal has been pulled from Travis Scott following the Astroworld Tragedy that took place last month. Dior announced that their collaboration with Travis Scott’s Catus Jack label has been postponed indefinitely.

According to TMZ, Dior sent out a statement saying, “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

There have been other projects that Scott lost due to the Astroworld Tragedy including Nike, which was set to launch a line of Air Max 1 sneakers with Scott earlier this month, and Anheuser-Busch announced they will no longer distribute Travis Scott’s hard seltzer drink ‘CACTI.’

