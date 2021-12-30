BBB Accredited Business
Free daily COVID-19 testing available in Slidell starting today

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Free Covid testing will be available in Slidell daily starting today through Ochsner Health.

Parish officials say Ochsner will set up at the Fritchie Park Gym on W. Howze Road. The service will be available today and through Jan. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. The service will also continue on Mon., Jan. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Testing is available to anyone aged 2 and up. People are being asked to bring an ID and insurance card.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather. Results will be delivered within three days through the MyChart app.

For more information about Ochsner’s community testing resources, please visit ochsner.org/testing.

