Local Marrero resident brings Barbie collection into the spotlight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 62-year-old fashion icon holds a special place in the hearts of many. One Marrero man really puts her in the spotlight.

Neil Peterson is all about sparkle.

“Anything that’s beautiful and shiny, I love,” Peterson says.

Nearly 20 years ago, he decided to take up a new hobby. He wanted something that fits his big personality, but he never imagined how big that passion would grow.

The original five designer dolls gifted from one of his business clients, share the shelf with hundreds of Barbies and an untold number of Barbie-themed memorabilia.

“It’s so addictive. You can’t stop,” Peterson says.

Limited editions, redesigned masterpieces, little know curiosities, carrying cases, music boxes, and special edition outfits all added to the collection. Even his Barbie collection has a Barbie collection.

“These are one of a kind. You name it! I have it!”

Not just any item makes the cut, of the thousands available, he doesn’t just grab them all...some don’t have that “it” factor.

“I’m very selective with dolls I purchased and with dolls that I want. There are some dolls it’s like...there’s a no.”

His partner Chris Skipper is a little more than tolerant of the addiction.

“When he’s looking now, I’m sort of looking myself,” says Skipper. “We had a rule that long as they don’t go near my bedroom where I’m sleeping at night and I have the feeling of eyes looking at me. I’m OK with it.”

Neil’s Barbie collection spans three rooms of their home with a little extra sprinkled here and there.

“You know and I want more sometimes, but there’s no more room to put any more,” Peterson says.

The couple hosts elaborate Barbie-themed parties and have attended several conferences including Barbie’s 50th anniversary. Peterson went all out when Barbie lovers convened in New Orleans in 2013.

“New Orleans came and it was like wow! Man going to the Barbie Convention in New Orleans. It’s like this is once in a lifetime,” said Peterson.

He was a table host and entered a number of contests winning several ribbons including, one for his Diorama of Barbie in the French Quarter.

“I like to support him. It was something he really had a passion for,” says Skipper.

While the spectacular costumes of the modern designer wow, the vintage side of the collection can require more skill.

“Friends of mine have given me Vintage Barbies that were in their collection and hidden away,” said Peterson.

While many of the dolls increase in value, Peterson said he’s not in it as an investment. While not for sale, some of his dolls do find a new home. He loves sharing his collection with friends and neighbors, and no one leaves empty-handed.

“They’re not for sale. They’re my heart and my soul...They came here just looking for a doll on a shelf, but they walked away with a dream.”

Peterson has some advice for budding collectors.

“Collect from your heart and collect what you like. Don’t collect something you don’t like.”

