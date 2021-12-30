New Orleans music venues grapple with COVID-19 before New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past couple of weeks many bars, restaurants, and music venues have felt the effects, having to shut down for a few days because COVID is cutting into their staff.

“We were open for 47 years and never really closed, open every day, even after Katrina,” Maple Leaf Bar’s Talent Buyer, Doug Trager said.

Now it’s the second year in a row Maple Leaf Bar won’t be able to ring in the new year.

“We opened pretty soon after Katrina, running on generators and well, that that was almost easier to plan for because you kind of knew how things were progressing,” Trager said. “With this, it’s constantly changing and you just have to keep putting one foot in front of another, you know? There’s nothing else we can do about it at this point.”

The Maple Leaf had to close for 14 months, then reopened when the surge died down, but on December 20, several staff and musicians caught COVID. The stage has been dark ever since.

For Trager, disheartening is an understatement.

“New Year’s Eve was going to be our big reopening, you know, and we love Johnny Sketch and really, really looking forward to that, but just it just doesn’t make any sense right now,” Trager said.

For the over 50,000 people in the hospitality industry, driving our cultural economy, this COVID roller coaster has been hard to handle.

“The fact that we’re seeing restaurants that can only operate at 50%, that we’re seeing places that have to close, stalwarts, like the Maple Leaf and Preservation Hall, seeing that one of the biggest bands out of Louisiana right now, the Revivalists, they canceled their show out of the interest of safety,” Howie Kaplan with the Howlin’ Wolf said. “Seeing people make decisions that that definitely affect their pocketbook at a time when you know, our industry as a whole, the hospitality industry has been devastated.”

It gives Howie Kaplan with the Howlin Wolf hope to see and he says he remains cautiously optimistic about vaccinations and lower hospitalization rates.

“If you told us even six months ago that we would be able to have a show and have people in and do that, you know, doing all the things we need to do that we’ve been doing for years, I would have laughed at you,” Kaplan said.

Now, he’s going to have CNN’s Don Lemon and Grammy-award-winning artists filling the street outside the venue for New Year’s Eve. For our culture bearers, it’s important to them to keep moving forward.

“It does get really frustrating and we’re all very passionate about what we do and we like having, you know, we like seeing everybody having a good time and that’s really what we’re about,” Trager said.

Maple Leaf Bar is planning on reopening next week, with shows still scheduled for January 3 and 4. Although, it can always change, so they are considering live streaming shows if it can’t happen in person.

