Nicondra: The warm stretch continues into the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild and muggy conditions stick around for a few more days as we close out 2021. Patchy fog will linger through the morning. We could once again see a few spotty showers as well with temperatures warming from the upper 60s and low 70s into the 80s for the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk, the lowest risk, of severe weather along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. This just means that one or two storms could be strong. The warm weather looks to stick around through New Year’s Eve and we will see dry conditions rain wise for fireworks. Big changes begin with the New Year though. While we will see a warm start and temperatures should still make it into the low 80s a front moves through later in the day. Some strong storms are likely ahead of the front and temperatures drop dramatically behind it. Sunday we will struggle to get into the 50s and a hard freeze is possible north of Lake Pontchartrain early in the week.

