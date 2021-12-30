Overtime Podcast #264 - Saints Look to Bounce Back Against Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints are already getting players back from the COVID / Reserve List ahead of their Week 17 match-up against Carolina. With a record of 7-8, they still have a chance to reach the playoffs if they win out and get a little help. The key will be shaking off an ugly loss to Miami and putting together enough offense to beat a pair of division opponents.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan examine where the Saints stand after their Monday night loss to Miami and where they need to improve to close the season on a high note.

Sean Fazende on the loss to Miami:

“You get the sense from the players and coaches that they’ve compartmentalized it (the loss) into its proper context. They know that’s not us. We weren’t our best selves. We had to play. We’re moving on.”

Chris Hagan on Cesar Ruiz’s rough season at right guard and how to address it going forward:

“He certainly has to play better. With the needs this team has and the salary cap, I don’t know how you go back to that well of another offensive lineman in the draft. It certainly wouldn’t be a very popular pick. The way it would have to happen would be if a player at a position of need got scooped right before your pick, and you had a great grade on an offensive lineman. It’s happened before. It happened just a few years ago with Ryan Ramczyk. That obviously worked out well. Hopefully, they see a way to coach him (Ruiz) out of this.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.