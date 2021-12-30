BBB Accredited Business
Washington Parish sheriff says man arrested for sexually assualting a minor

Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the incident was reported.
Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the incident was reported.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Washington Parish man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a Bogalusa motel, Sheriff Randy Seal said.

“Righteous anger boils within me when I learn of the sexual abuse of a child,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I can only imagine the trauma the child and her family must endure. Our officers handled this investigation and arrest in a professional manner and Hutton is now where he belongs, in jail.”

Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the incident was reported.

Deputies say they responded to a call from the Sportsman’s Inn motel south of Bogalusa to conduct a welfare check from a 15-year-old child. Upon arrival, deputies were told that Hutton, who is a registered sex offender, had abused the child victim there.

Deputies say that Hutton was staying in a room adjacent to one occupied by the girl’s family. The girl left her room during the night and that’s when deputies say she was assaulted by Hutton.

The mother of the juvenile took her to the hospital for examination, the sheriff said.

Hutton was arrested and transported to the Washington Parish Jail where he was booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He has one previous arrest on record in Washington Parish for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements after moving to Washington Parish.

