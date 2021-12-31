BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Counting down to 2022 and a blast of much colder air

1 more warm day then winter returns
1 more warm day then winter returns
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm trend this December which is likely to be the warmest on record for most of the area will continue right up through Midnight to ring in 2022. Temperatures remain mild Saturday morning in the low to mid 70s to start and warming into the low 80s for the afternoon. We have seen days of record highs with one more to go tomorrow. the we instantly flip the switch to winter.

Ahead of the cold front, showers and a few storms will develop during the day on New Year’s Day with a line pushing into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast late in the evening just ahead of a major cold front. Behind the front winds will be brisk out of the North pushing in much colder and drier conditions. Sunday rain ends, but it will be much colder with afternoon temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be the coldest of the bunch with freezing conditions expected away from the lake and coast Monday and Tuesday morning the the mid to upper 20s north and 30s south.

