COVID burnout: Ways to deal with it and make realistic 2022 goals

The New Year may increase COVID-burnout for some who are feeling the pressure of the ongoing pandemic. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For a lot of people, a new year usually means renewed optimism and the setting of goals but 2022 will begin the way 2021 ends: with COVID-19 cases surging. And an LSU Health New Orleans mental health expert has advice for people struggling with COVID-related pressures.

“It’s draining just kind of the uncertainty and health and everything like that,” said a female tourist walking on Canal Street in New Orleans.

Another woman, Fallon Mears agrees that the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty.

“You can’t really make plans because all the plans are like I said, it’s always uncertain,” Mears said.

Tony James is from Lake Charles and was in downtown New Orleans on Thursday afternoon as well.

He said he has learned to live with the pandemic.

“Sort of at first it was but now I’m sort of getting into the groove of things and just accepting that there are certain things we can’t control,” said James.

Many people thought the health crisis would end in 2021 or wane substantially but the Delta variant roared across the country during the summer and remains a factor in some states and then late this year the highly contagious Omicron strain dominated the COVID-case landscape.

“You kind of figured with a New Year that it’s going to go away,” said Hayden Kimball who said he is a college athlete and is concerned the virus will continue to be disruptive.

Dr. Bailey says accepting the current situation is critical.

“Acceptance is key, knowledge I think is essential and engaging I think in a relevant degree of safety-oriented measures are what I think are important. One shouldn’t be afraid that we have to always be under this high acuity stress, or strain, or fear. That’s what I think really needs to be calmed for us to have a society with balance,” Bailey stated.

And he said it is important to set reasonable goals for the new year given the pandemic.

“If it was my goal to do something unrealistic like I’m going to, you know, go and take an international trip or cruise or what have you and then it gets canceled or you’re not able to do it the way you would want to do it, make the stops, what have you, then I’m likely to feel or experience a failure psychologically that’s upsetting, anxiety-provoking,” said Bailey.

He said it is better to downsize some expectations.

“So, therefore I should probably set goals that are reasonable and make sense. I may not be able to do as many things, as much travel, may not be able to have the large family gathering for the holiday,” said Bailey.

And Dr. Bailey discussed four other tips for coping with the pandemic.

He said being in a place where you feel safe is important.

“I think safety goes a long way towards signaling strength and security and stability,” said Bailey. “It also goes a long way in allowing you to relax in a way that psychologically I think your brain requires so that you won’t always be kind of upside down and having kind of tension and anxiety.”

Secondly, he said it is good to have an idea of the COVID rules in your area.

“I think it’s probably too much for some individuals to watch the television, you know, 12 hours a day and feel like, you know, they’re going to get a breaking news story every 30 minutes, and something is going to change dramatically. That’s one extreme,” Bailey stated.

Thirdly, he urges individuals to do the best they can to avoid getting the infection.

“And that means getting vaccinated and now to get boosted,” said Bailey.

And fourth, he offered a decades-old suggestion for people suffering anxiety attacks.

“It’s an old-school activity but I recommend it, if somebody has extreme anxiety to breathe into a paper bag, some younger person may not be aware of it, we’ve done this in psychiatry for many years,” said Bailey. “You can do it for a short period of time. When you blow out the CO2 or the carbon dioxide or you breathe some back in it has a remarkable calming anxiety modifying effect.”

And he also said no one should be ashamed to reach out for help when they are struggling emotionally.

“Don’t let stigma or fear of having brain illness or mental illness prevent one from seeking out help,” said Bailey.

