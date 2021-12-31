BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.(City Court Lafayette)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging on a video.

Odinet announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 31.

RELATED: New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately.

“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.

After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates,” Odinet wrote.

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

John Snell
Looking back at 2021 in the New Orleans area
NYE crowds and COVID
NYE crowds and COVID
Shooting in Mid City leaves 2 people dead
7-year-old killed follow up
‘We are coming, we will find you’: Search for killer of Dillan Burton, 7, intensifies
The New Year may increase COVID-burnout for some who are feeling the pressure of the ongoing...
COVID burnout: Ways to deal with it and make realistic 2022 goals