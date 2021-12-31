Looking back at 2021 in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re looking back at 2021 in New Orleans, a year of love and loss, tragedy and triumph.

One of the most popular stories of the year, by far, is one of introspection. Rob Masson dove beneath the surface of our city, discovering an archaeological treasure trove.

New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city In New Orleans, the deeper you go, the more culture you find.

A man opened fire inside of a Metairie gun range after employees reportedly asked him to unload his firearm. An employee, a customer, and the gunman were killed. Nearly 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Surveillance video captures moments during deadly gun store shooting “The whole ground was moving. It felt like they were going to shoot through the wall. You could smell the gunsmoke, that’s how crazy it was. We felt like we were in a war."

Mardi Gras 2021 was cancelled and will go down as the quietest, cleanest, and coldest on record. Our communities rallied behind the muted Carnival season and spawned the Yardi Gras/House Float tradition that will certainly live on for years to come.

Autoplay Caption

In March, the dangers of selling on social media manifested when Joseph Vindel was killed over a motorbike. Since his death, designated exchange zones have been set up in front of police stations in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes named after Vindel.

Father of Joseph Vindel copes with an unimaginable loss 29-year-old Joseph Vindel was gunned down, trying to sell his motorbike on the Facebook Marketplace app.

This year, Fox 8 had the pleasure of awarding a 2,800 square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview to an expecting mother in Marrero. Tickets sold out in record time and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the children’s hospital.

Marrero woman wins $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview Jimyria Payne bought a $100 ticket and won a four-bedroom dream home for her family.

In Louisiana, 2021 will mostly be remembered for Hurricane Ida. Ida literally changed the landscape of southeast Louisiana as the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in the state, devastating thousands and causing catastrophic flooding and power outages that lasted weeks. Officials estimate the damage caused by Ida to be upwards of $65 billion.

Hurricane Ida Hurricane Ida devastates Louisiana Ida dealt out some of the most catastrophic wind damage from the Gulf coast to the Northshore.

While cleaning the Superdome’s roof, a pressure washer caught fire in one of the gutters, sending flames and heavy dark smoke into the New Orleans skyline. A worker suffered minor burns and there was no real damage to the iconic structure.

Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof A pressure washer caught fire on the roof of the Caesars Superdome, sending flames and heavy black smoke into the New Orleans skyline

A disrespectful and violent TikTok challenge landed three high school students in jail when video surfaced of a wheelchair-bound teacher being physically assaulted.

Student attacks Covington high teacher over TikTok challenge A wheelchair-bound 64-year-old teacher was injured in an attack after the bell rang, and the superintendent says he is appalled.

After giving birth to triplets, our beloved meteorologist Shelby Latino gave her final forecast in 2021. Shelby brought joy to thousands of viewers through her social media, bringing them along for the journey as she switched her focus from forecasting to her “full house.”

Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’ After 30 weeks and only one day of bed rest, Shelby gave birth to three little girls: Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.