Man carjacks vehicle at gunpoint after test drive, according to LSP

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. - On December 30, 2021, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A placed a man under arrest after he allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it at the head of a car salesman, and subsequently stole the vehicle he was test driving. 47-year-old Hoxie Brown Marcelin of New Orleans was arrested for various charges as a result of the incident.

The initial investigation began shortly after 3:00 p.m. when a Trooper patrolling in West Feliciana Parish on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 10 was approached by the car salesman. The salesman informed the Trooper that during the test drive, Marcelin held him at gunpoint and stole the vehicle (black 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe) and his cell phone. The Trooper immediately alerted other Troopers in the area with a description of Marcelin and the vehicle. Another Trooper in the nearby vicinity observed Marcelin traveling south at a high rate of speed on US Hwy 61 in the Chevrolet. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop, but Marcelin refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into East Baton Rouge Parish.

As the pursuit continued in East Baton Rouge Parish, Marcelin crashed into a tree on Port Hickey Road. After crashing, Marcelin fled on foot. The pursuing Trooper and the Trooper who received the initial complaint continued to pursue Marcelin and took him into custody.

Marcelin was transported to the West Feliciana Hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash. After being medically cleared, Troopers booked Marcelin into the West Feliciana Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:64 Armed Robbery, LRS 14:62.2 Carjacking, LRS 14:67 Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and LRS 14:69 Possession of Stolen Things. A hold has also been placed on Marcelin in East Baton Rouge Parish and upon his release from the West Feliciana Parish Jail, he will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight from an Officer, LRS 14:108 Resisting an Officer, and LRS 14:99 Reckless Operation. Marcelin also has outstanding warrants with the New Orleans Police Department for Larceny – Theft and Possession of Stolen Things.

This case remains under investigation.

**NOTE: A picture of the suspect will be added to the story once it becomes available.

