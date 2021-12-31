Man found shot dead in vehicle in Avondale, JPSO says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Avondale, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a man was found in a vehicle in front of a home on Coretta Drive just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 31. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Officials did not release any information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

