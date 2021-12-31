BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Avondale, JPSO says

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Avondale, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a man was found in a vehicle in front of a home on Coretta Drive just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 31. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Officials did not release any information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

Generic crash
Nearly 1,000 people died on Louisiana roads in 2021
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. The Walmart...
Several Walmart locations to temporarily close for deep cleaning
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man accused of killing Ida evacuee found dead in prison, officials say
John Snell
Looking back at 2021 in the New Orleans area