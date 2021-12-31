Nearly 1,000 people died on Louisiana roads in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 1,000 people died in car crashes in Louisiana in 2021, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

As of Dec. 29, the state has endured 865 fatal crashes resulting in 947 deaths.

Officials say “too many” of those crashes have occurred during the holiday season. Statewide, during the 2021 holiday season, there have been 60 fatal crashes resulting in 71 deaths.

“These crashes are far too devastating for families,” a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said. “We are pleading with the community to help us ensure that everyone has a safe holiday weekend by planning ahead, making good responsible decisions, and avoid driving impaired. If you feel different, you drive different.”

