BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Warm finish to the New Year

A light mist is likely, but no big weather issues for midnight fireworks.
A light mist is likely, but no big weather issues for midnight fireworks.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm trend this December which is likely to be the warmest on average for most of the area will continue right up through Midnight to ring in 2022. Temperatures remain mild Friday morning in the low to mid 70s to start and warming into the low 80s for the afternoon. A record high was set Thursday at New Orleans International Airport at 84 shattering the previous record of 81 set in 1990. Expect a similar afternoon with mostly dry conditions right through fireworks time at midnight. Some patchy fog is likely with some misting, but no real rain should be an issue.

Big changes on the way for the New Year. Storms will develop during the day on New Year’s Day with a line pushing into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast late in the evening just ahead of a major cold front. Behind the front winds will be brisk out of the North pushing in much colder and drier conditions. Sunday rain ends, but it will be much colder with afternoon temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be the coldest of the bunch with freezing conditions expected away from the lake and coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/30
Bruce's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/30
Bruce's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/30
Bruce's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/30
A warm and muggy New Years
Bruce: 2 more days of record heat-Then we flip the switch to winter
Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 28 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 28 at 6 a.m.