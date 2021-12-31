Nicondra: Warm finish to the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm trend this December which is likely to be the warmest on average for most of the area will continue right up through Midnight to ring in 2022. Temperatures remain mild Friday morning in the low to mid 70s to start and warming into the low 80s for the afternoon. A record high was set Thursday at New Orleans International Airport at 84 shattering the previous record of 81 set in 1990. Expect a similar afternoon with mostly dry conditions right through fireworks time at midnight. Some patchy fog is likely with some misting, but no real rain should be an issue.

Big changes on the way for the New Year. Storms will develop during the day on New Year’s Day with a line pushing into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast late in the evening just ahead of a major cold front. Behind the front winds will be brisk out of the North pushing in much colder and drier conditions. Sunday rain ends, but it will be much colder with afternoon temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be the coldest of the bunch with freezing conditions expected away from the lake and coast.

