BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide in Gert Town

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say that a man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Gert Town.

Around 2:21 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a shooting on Oleander Street.

On the scene police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. EMS brought the man to a local hospital where he later died.

More details regarding the incident were not immediately made available by police.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

Ida victims in the cold
Ida victims prepare for cold temps
Gert Town homicide
Gert Town homicide
Tre'Quan Smith is out Sunday vs Panthers. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
Tre’Quan Smith out; six Saints questionable Sunday
Greg Kata, a theater teacher, has turned a passion project into a side business.
New Orleans teacher inspires and entertains millions on TikTok