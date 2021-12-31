NOPD investigating homicide in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say that a man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Gert Town.

Around 2:21 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a shooting on Oleander Street.

On the scene police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. EMS brought the man to a local hospital where he later died.

More details regarding the incident were not immediately made available by police.

This is a developing story.

