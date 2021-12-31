Several Walmart locations to temporarily close for deep cleaning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several area Walmart locations are temporarily closing for cleaning as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

On Friday, the Chalmette store on W. Judge Perez Drive and the Harahan store on Jefferson Highway will close at 2 p.m. They are expected to reopen Sun., Jan. 2.

The Port Allen location is also closing temporarily.

The Walmart location on Tchoupitoulas closed Thursday at 2 p.m. to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. That store hopes to reopen Sat., Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

The location in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue closed Wednesday at 2 p.m. and reopened Friday at 6 a.m.

“We understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” an official statement said. “We want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

