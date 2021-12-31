BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shooting in Mid City leaves 2 people dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Mid City this evening.

Around 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Clark St.

When officers arrived, they discovered two unresponsive male victims with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

7-year-old killed follow up
‘We are coming, we will find you’: Search for killer of Dillan Burton, 7, intensifies
The New Year may increase COVID-burnout for some who are feeling the pressure of the ongoing...
COVID burnout: Ways to deal with it and make realistic 2022 goals
7-year-old killed follow up
7-year-old killed follow up
NYE COVID and NOPD safety
NYE COVID and NOPD safety