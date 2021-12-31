Shooting in Mid City leaves 2 people dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Mid City this evening.

Around 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Clark St.

When officers arrived, they discovered two unresponsive male victims with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

