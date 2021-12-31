Tre’Quan Smith out; six Saints questionable Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest) is the only player listed as out.

Terron Armstead (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), Ty Montgomery (back), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (illness), Carl Granderson (illness) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) are all questionable to play.

The Saints host the Panthers at 3:25 pm Sunday on FOX 8.

