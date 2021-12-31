BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘We are coming, we will find you’: Search for killer of Dillan Burton, 7, intensifies

Burton’s family and friends came together for a balloon release to remember Dillan, and to demand justice be served.
By David Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The manhunt for the killers in the case of seven-year-old Dillan Burton intensified Thursday, as family and friends of the little girl gathered at the school she attended to release balloons and remember her.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson of the New Orleans Police Department did not mince words.

“We are coming and we will find you, we will arrest you,” Superintendent Ferguson said at a press conference Thursday morning. “Once we do that, I am expecting every component of the criminal justice system to do their part to hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

“This happened in our city. Period. People in our city, who live in our communities, know exactly who did this senseless act,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There’s no doubt about it.”

On Wednesday, NOPD released the photo of a second suspect vehicle, which at this point their investigation seems to be centered on.

The blue Nissan Armada SUV that NOPD is looking for has a broken back passenger-side window with a black covering, and damage to the front passenger-side fender.

NOPD is also looking for a green Nissan Armada SUV.
NOPD is also looking for a green Nissan Armada SUV.(NOPD)

The family tells Fox 8 it was a case of mistaken identity. Supt. Ferguson couldn’t confirm that at Thursday’s press conference, saying that’s part of the investigation.

“We’re not ruling out anything. We are looking at every aspect of this investigation,” Ferguson said.

Right now, the NOPD is asking the public to come forward with information. Mayor Cantrell and Supt. Ferguson said somebody out there knows who did it, and vowed to bring justice to the family of Dillan Burton.

“It really calls upon all of us, the entire public, the family included, to give us any information that they can,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Not only to solve this particular matter, but also to prevent other senseless acts of violence to occur.”

Both Mayor Cantrell and Supt. Ferguson were on hand for a balloon release held at Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall, where Dillan attended school.

Dillan’s family and friends gathered together, tears in their eyes, to honor Dillan’s life, and pray for justice to be served.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Taylore Jones Memorial
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

Latest News

The New Year may increase COVID-burnout for some who are feeling the pressure of the ongoing...
COVID burnout: Ways to deal with it and make realistic 2022 goals
NYE COVID and NOPD safety
NYE COVID and NOPD safety
7-year-old killed follow up
7-year-old killed follow up
COVID expectations in the New Year
COVID expectations in the New Year