‘We are coming, we will find you’: Search for killer of Dillan Burton, 7, intensifies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The manhunt for the killers in the case of seven-year-old Dillan Burton intensified Thursday, as family and friends of the little girl gathered at the school she attended to release balloons and remember her.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson of the New Orleans Police Department did not mince words.

“We are coming and we will find you, we will arrest you,” Superintendent Ferguson said at a press conference Thursday morning. “Once we do that, I am expecting every component of the criminal justice system to do their part to hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

“This happened in our city. Period. People in our city, who live in our communities, know exactly who did this senseless act,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There’s no doubt about it.”

On Wednesday, NOPD released the photo of a second suspect vehicle, which at this point their investigation seems to be centered on.

The blue Nissan Armada SUV that NOPD is looking for has a broken back passenger-side window with a black covering, and damage to the front passenger-side fender.

NOPD is also looking for a green Nissan Armada SUV. (NOPD)

The family tells Fox 8 it was a case of mistaken identity. Supt. Ferguson couldn’t confirm that at Thursday’s press conference, saying that’s part of the investigation.

“We’re not ruling out anything. We are looking at every aspect of this investigation,” Ferguson said.

Right now, the NOPD is asking the public to come forward with information. Mayor Cantrell and Supt. Ferguson said somebody out there knows who did it, and vowed to bring justice to the family of Dillan Burton.

“It really calls upon all of us, the entire public, the family included, to give us any information that they can,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Not only to solve this particular matter, but also to prevent other senseless acts of violence to occur.”

Both Mayor Cantrell and Supt. Ferguson were on hand for a balloon release held at Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall, where Dillan attended school.

Dillan’s family and friends gathered together, tears in their eyes, to honor Dillan’s life, and pray for justice to be served.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.